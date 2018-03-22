Anderson County Sheriff's Office to sell boat involved in tragedy killing deputy

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday the agency is in the process of selling a boat involved in the tragic death of one of their deputies.

In June 2017, 30-year-old Deputy Devin Hodges was participating in a joint training session on Lake Hartwell when an accident occurred causing the boat to flip over. Hodges, along with another deputy and corps operator, were thrown from the boat and Hodges' life vest became tangled in a boat propeller causing him to drown.

Sheriff Chad McBride said after talking to his deputies, they agreed it would be too hard to get back on the boat after the tragedy. The boat is also older and has a few mechanical issues.

McBride said the Department of Natural Resources has offered to help with the selling process and even considering buying the boat as a spare for their fleet.

The proceeds from the sale of the boat and two jet skis will be used to buy a new boat fro the Sheriff's Office.

