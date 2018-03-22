Dispatch: Suspect in custody after foot pursuit in Greenville Co.

Dispatchers said a suspect is in custody following a foot pursuit in Greenville County this evening.

They said the incident started around 5:42 p.m.

Dispatchers were unsure how or why the pursuit began, and details are limited at this time.

A viewer contacted FOX Carolina and said an email was sent out from North Greenville University to students, faculty and staff, stating the following:

Greenville County Sheriff's Office is in pursuit on foot, with K-9s of a suspect on Camp Creek Road. We advise all students to stay on campus until further notice. If driving near this area or areas surrounding the University please do not stop for anyone. If you see anyone or anything suspicious call Campus Security. We will send updates as the situation warrants or more details become available!

