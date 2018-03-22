GREAT NEWS: Family says Upstate boy battling Neuroblastoma since 2015 is cancer free

After years battling stage four Neuroblastoma, family says Peyton Gesing is cancer free!

We've been following Peyton's story since 2015, when he was diagnosed with the illness at just 5-years-old.

We last featured Peyton on FOX Carolina News back in May of 2017, when he got the chance to try a new treatment - a year-long antibody and vaccination program in New York. At the time, his mother Suzanne Gesing said the treatment could be groundbreaking.

Suzanne took to Facebook on Thursday to post the exciting news:

As of today Peyton is officially cancer free. Yesterday we got scans back and we were just waiting on bone marrow results today. They all said the same thing...no CANCER found in his sweet little body!! Today marks 3 years and exactly 2 months that he had been fighting, hoping, trying, begging, praying to get better. Today we found out that all that has come true. We know that it could come back at anytime but we will celebrate and cheer that he is alive and free right now. I'm at a loss to be honest...shocked and homesick...but all I can say is thank you all so much for supporting Peyton, loving him, praying, donating, and just simply being there fore us all. Go Team Peyton!!

Gesing said Peyton will still have to go to New York for follow up treatments as he continues with a vaccine treatment trial, but Geising said Peyton is currently cancer free.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.