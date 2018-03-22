Deputies: 5 arrests, more charges pending after brawl at Anderson Co. apartments

Deputies respond to fight in Anderson (FOX Carolina/ 3/22/18)

Law enforcement responded to a fight in Anderson County Thursday night.

Officials with Anderson County Sheriff's Office were on scene at Edgewood Apartments.

Deputies said 40 to 50 people were there. Five people were arrested.

More charges are pending, though no major injuries were reported.

Deputies said no shots were fired during the brawl.

