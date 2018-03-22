Troopers: One injured after multi-vehicle crash at Wade Hampton Blvd stoplight

Scene of Greenville Co. crash (FOX Carolina/3/22/18)

Scene of Greenville Co. crash (FOX Carolina/3/22/18)

Troopers said the roadway was blocked after a crash in Greenville County on Thursday.

The call came in at 8:25 p.m.

Troopers said the crash happened along Wade Hampton Blvd at Watson Road.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a female driver crashed into the back of a vehicle stopped at a stoplight, causing a chain reaction of collisions. Four units in total were involved.

The female driver was the only person injured, and was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: 16-year-old walks while on life support at Children's Mercy Hospital

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.