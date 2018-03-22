Troopers: One injured after multi-vehicle crash at Wade Hampton - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: One injured after multi-vehicle crash at Wade Hampton Blvd stoplight

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said the roadway was blocked after a crash in Greenville County on Thursday.

The call came in at 8:25 p.m.

Troopers said the crash happened along Wade Hampton Blvd at Watson Road.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a female driver crashed into the back of a vehicle stopped at a stoplight, causing a chain reaction of collisions. Four units in total were involved.

The female driver was the only person injured, and was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment.

