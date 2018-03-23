Anderson Co. deputies seek trailer stolen from church parking lot

Pickup truck deputies say was seen leaving the scene with the church's stolen trailer (Source: ACSO)

An Upstate church has fallen victim to theft, said the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, shortly after midnight Thursday, an enclosed trailer was stolen from the parking lot of Temple Baptist Church on Standridge Road in Anderson.

Deputies said the trailer was hooked up to a white pickup truck and driven off church property.

The Sheriff's Office shared photos of the trailer and vehicle of interest in a Facebook post:

Anyone who recognizes the pickup truck, has information regarding the incident or the trailer's whereabouts is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau and speak to Investigator Moore at (864) 260-4435 or call the non-emergency number at (864) 260-4444.

