March for Our Lives, 2nd amendment rights group rallies scheduled for Saturday in Greenville

On Saturday, people across the nation plan to demand safer schools and more gun control during March for Our Lives demonstrations.

The marches are part of a national movement students in Parkland, Florida are efforting. Seventeen students were killed on February 14th when a gunman opened fire inside their high school. Students plan to march in Washington, D.C. and other cities to have their message heard. There are marches scheduled for Asheville, Hendersonville, Anderson and Greenville on Saturday.

"I think sibling marches are really what's going to make this more powerful. It's students in Greenville County and Spartanburg County, overall South Carolina who are being affected because it could be any school," explained Avi Goldstein-Mittag, the March for Our Lives Greenville Director.

More than 1,000 people have registered for the Greenville march on Facebook. Participants will be meeting at the corner of North Main Street and Beattie Place at 2 p.m.

"The name of the march is March for Our Lives. I don't think anyone can really argue against protecting school students' lives. From our perspective, to save those lives that's going to require and increase in gun regulation," said Goldstein-Mittag.

A second amendment rights group also plans to picket at One City Plaza at the time of the march.

"My intention with filing the notice of picketing is so that I would be able to express a voice perhaps that is not in the larger group.I'm really not opposed to more strict gun control. I think that what we need to do to address the issues that happened at Parkland is we need enhanced school security," said Sally Eastman.

Eastman considers her plans to be an additional voice in the conversation.

"People have that inate right to be able to defend themselves. That's why I'm going to be at One City Plaza from 2 to 4 p.m. To make sure people understand that the second amendment means you have the right of self defense," explained Eastman.

Some second amendment supporters plan to be part of the march because they believe something needs to be done in order to make students feel safer at school.

"We need to recognize that there is a problem and that problem does need to be addressed and there may be many methods to do so. I do not believe that when we have 17 children being shot down in Florida, that they are safe. The proof is in the fact that they perished," said Matt Wavle, a member of The Greenville Chapter of South Carolina Carry.

Second amendment activists want to bring attention to State House bills they believe would infringe upon second amendment rights. They cite the bill that would ban so-called "assault" style weapons and a bill that would change the age limit to purchase certain guns as examples. Group members said they do support common sense school security and think several bills in the State House would improve that.

