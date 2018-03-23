Sunny Friday turns cloudy, cool and rainy this weekend

Luckily a brightly shining sun will allow us to warm up to the middle 50s in western North Carolina and lower 60s in the Upstate with a steady wind out of the west and northwest at around 10 miles per hour.

Clouds will increase tonight, followed by scattered showers in the mountains on Saturday. There will also be a rain/snow mix in the high mountains along the NC/VA border Saturday morning, but should fall as all rain elsewhere.

Showers won’t arrive until late in the afternoon in the Upstate and then become scattered Saturday night. Until then, expect a cloudy sky and highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Rain will move out Sunday, but leave us with cloudy skies, patchy drizzle and highs even cooler in the 40s. Monday will bring perhaps a few peeks of sunshine, but remain cool with highs staying in the 40s and 50s through the middle of next week.

Wednesday is when the weather will actually start behaving more like Spring giving the area more sunshine and highs in the middle 60s to near 70, which should continue into next Thursday. Another disturbance will deliver a bit more rain by late next week.

