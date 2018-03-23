Asheville police ask for help finding missing man - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police ask for help finding missing man

Daniel Hammerton (Source: APD) Daniel Hammerton (Source: APD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department has asked for help locating a 23-year-old missing man.

Police said Daniel Hammerton was last seen around noon Thursday on Zillicoa Street. He was wearing a light gray hoodie, dark sweatpants and grey loafer style shoes.

Hammerton is 23 years old, 6-feet-tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has short black hair and wears black framed glasses.

If anyone has any information his whereabouts, police ask you to call 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

