Shoppers descend on Greenville Toys 'R' Us looking for deals, many leave empty-handed

Line of shoppers waiting to enter Toys R Us in Greenville (FOX Carolina/ March 23, 2018)

Dozens of shoppers lined up outside the Toys ‘R’ Us on Woodruff Road in Greenville Friday morning, eager to find some great discounts.

Instead many re-emerged empty-handed.

The delayed liquidation sale went into effect on Friday, but the deals were not as deep as many shoppers had hoped.

A manager at the store said some items had been marked down by 10 percent and much of the clothing was selling for 20 percent off.

Shoppers told our crew at the scene that many big-ticket items and popular brands like Lego and American Girl were not yet discounted at all.

Initially Toys ‘R’ Us said the liquidation sales at all US stores would begin Thursday, but the company said Thursday morning that the sales had been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Toys ‘R’ Us is in the process of liquidating and closing all its US stores after filing bankruptcy late last year.

The manager said the Greenville store will operate under normal hours until their closing date, which is scheduled for May 14.

