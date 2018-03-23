Shoppers descend on Greenville Toys 'R' Us looking for deals, many leave empty-handed

A street drug that contains bug spray is taking a toll on drug users while producing zombie-like effects.More >
Law enforcement responded to a fight in Anderson County Thursday night.More >
A tree fell on a Greenville County school bus Wednesday afternoon.More >
A Florida woman admitted to attacking her husband after he forgot their wedding anniversary, which landed her behind bars, police said.More >
Even when it was touch and go, the Geesey family never gave up hope. Every single night, they were sitting next to their daughter’s side in the hospital.More >
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >
The South Carolina Attorney General said a 20-year-old Anderson man was arrested on six charges for distributing child porn.More >
FOX Carolina's Jennifer Phillips rarely puts herself in a story, but when her phone rang one day, the story just came to her.More >
Help us celebrate National Puppy Day on March 22, 2018 by sending photos of your puppies!More >
People and puppies attend yoga event at Mauldin HS to benefit Lucky Pup Rescue. (3/22/18)More >
Homeowner escapes Mauldin home destroyed by fire. (3/22/18)More >
Multiple agencies are responding to large fire at Huntington Apartments in Anderson.More >
The Clemson Tigers basketball team is in Omaha, NE to face Kansas in the Sweet 16 game Friday evening (FOX Carolina/ March 22, 2018)More >
Greenville County Schools said 5 students were injured after a tree fell on a bus Wednesday afternoon.More >
Clemson is off to Omaha where they will compete in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA tournament. Fans gathered to send them off on their journey.More >
The South Carolina Alzheimer's Association said Lucky Pup Rescue brought pets for a cuddle session with dementia patients at the Aloft hotel in downtown Greenville.More >
Each spring, the South Carolina Association of School Administrators names a few schools in the state that offer excellent instruction, leaders and community involvement.More >
Greer CPW surprised Amari Kalu, who was diagnosed with leukemia on March 8th, by bringing their Touch-A-truck event to his neighborhood so he could attend it.More >
