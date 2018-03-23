Easley man arrested on 11 charges for child porn possession, distribution

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said Friday that an Easley man was arrested on 11 charges connected to the possession and distribution of child porn.

Wilson said Pickens County deputies arrested Michael Jermaine Lewis, 38, on Thursday.

Lewis is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree and ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree.

Lewis faces up to 110 years in prison if convicted of all charges.

