Friday's winning numbers announced as Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $421 million

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $421 million, making it the fifth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winner can select a cash option of $250 million or an annuity for the full amount.

Tickets had to be purchased by 10 p.m. and the drawing was at 11 p.m. on FOX Carolina.

Mega Millions tickets are $2.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

Friday's winning numbers were the following:

4 8 23 53 59

Megaball:17

Megaplier: 3

MORE NEWS - Latest: Shooting victim dies after removal of life support

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.