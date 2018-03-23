Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $421 million for Friday drawing - FOX Carolina 21

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $421 million for Friday drawing

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $421 million, making it the fifth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winner can select a cash option of $250 million or an annuity for the full amount.

Tickets must be purchased by 10 p.m. and the drawing will be at 11 p.m. on FOX Carolina.

Mega Millions tickets are $2.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

