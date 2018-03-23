Pedestrian bridge in downtown Greenville to be dedicated in memory of Duke's mayonnaise creator

A popular pedestrian bridge in downtown Greenville will formally be named in honor of the Greenville businesswoman who created Duke’s mayonnaise.

A dedication ceremony for the Eugenia Duke Bridge will take place on March 29.

The bridge is located in Wyche Pavilion at River Place.

Eugenia Duke founded the Duke Sandwich Company and Duke Mayonnaise a century ago.

The Chamber said the bridge dedication will honor Duke and all women entrepreneurs in Greenville.

