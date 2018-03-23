Funeral plans, procession route announced for Asheville firefigh - FOX Carolina 21

Funeral plans, procession route announced for Asheville firefighter, 911 Director

Posted: Updated:
Johnny Elliott Wilson (Source: AFD) Johnny Elliott Wilson (Source: AFD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Funeral plans have been announced for an Asheville firefighter and 911 Director who passes away after serving as a firefighter for more than three decades.

City officials said Johnny Elliott Wilson, 51, passed away Wednesday.

Wilson had been a member of the fire service since 1983, most recently served as Assistant Chief at Reems Creek Fire Department.

He has also worked at the Buncombe County Emergency Services since 1995, starting as a dispatcher and advancing to the 911 Director. 

Wilson also managed North Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Team  Task Force 2, which is based in Buncombe County but is deployed across North Carolina to assist during disasters.

 The family will receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church located at 216 Shelburne Rd. in Asheville.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Trinity Baptist Church. A procession follow from Trinity Baptist Church to the burial at West Memorial Park in Weaverville.

The procession route is below:

  • Shelburne Rd to NC 191
  • NC 191 to I-240
  • I-240 to I-26
  • I-26 to Weaver Blvd
  • Weaver Blvd to Main Street
  • Main Street to Hamburg Mtn Rd
  • Hamburg Mtn Rd to Memorial Park

MORE NEWS - Street drug laced with bug spray produces zombie-like effects

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.