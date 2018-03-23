Deputies: Michigan man arrested for sex offenses involving child victim in Oconee County

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man Michigan man has been extradited to South Carolina to face charges stemming from sex crimes against a child.

41-year-old Brian Keith Collins of Lansing, MI was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Thursday on two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – first degree.

Deputies said the victim was under the age of 11 years old when the sexual assaults occurred between 2007 and 2008, and again in 2011. Deputies said they began investigated after the crimes were reported on February 25.

The investigation is ongoing,

