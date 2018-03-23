Police: Lockdown lifted at Liberty High after nearby chase - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Lockdown lifted at Liberty High after nearby chase

Police said Liberty High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown Friday due to a nearby law enforcement scene.

According to officers, the Pickens City Police Department was engaged in a pursuit that ended near the high school.

Just before 1:15 p.m., police confirmed the lockdown had been lifted.

We are working to get more information.

