Principal following up on threat allegation finds BB gun at elementary school

Haywood County Schools confirmed a BB gun was found in a student's possession on Friday.

According to the district, the principal at Meadowbrook Elementary School was following up on a threat allegation against a student around 8 a.m. and found a BB gun in the possession of a student.

The BB gun was confiscated by law enforcement and the student will not be at school pending the outcome of the investigation, the district said.

Read their full statement:

At approximately 8:00 a.m. on Friday, March 23, 2018, the principal was following up on a threat allegation against a student. During the follow-up, a BB gun was discovered in the student’s possession. The student’s parents were notified. Local law enforcement was also notified. The BB gun was confiscated by law enforcement. The student is not at school pending the outcome of the school investigation. A discipline decision will be made after the details of the matter have been investigated. Under North Carolina General Statute 115C-402, the details of the incident are confidential and the school system may not share information about the student or the discipline. We are thankful no one was harmed as a result of this incident. We appreciate the prompt response by principal Mancini and assistance provided by Canton Police Department. We take all school safety matters seriously. We are thankful students, staff, and the community members often tell us when there is a possible threat. When credible threats are verified, we will take prompt and appropriate action.

