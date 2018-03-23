Troopers: Spartanburg Co. teen arrested for DUI

Troopers said a 19-year-old was charged with DUI with great bodily injury.

The incident occurred on Old Furnace Road on Tuesday, troopers said.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the suspect ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and then hit a tree.

Troopers said there was a 17-year-old female passenger in the car at the time of the collision.

Both the suspect and passenger were injured.

SCHP said Leonard Claunan of Inman was arrest in relation to the incident.

