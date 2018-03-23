Students at western NC school dismissed early due to threat - FOX Carolina 21

Students at western NC school dismissed early due to threat

CULLOWHEE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Jackson County Public Schools said a threat at Cullowhee Valley School promoted students to be released early.

The district said a "minor threat related to the school building" occurred and in the interest of safety, students were released at 2:34 p.m.

Buses departed on regular schedule but students were on different bus numbers.

Law enforcement is on site.

