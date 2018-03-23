Weekend showers, with high elevation snow

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Showers and much cooler air are in store for this weekend. The northern mountains could see snow and a wintry mix through Saturday and even parts of Sunday.

Clouds will build in tonight. Expect mostly cloudy skies for Saturday morning with scattered showers and a wintry mix for parts of the mountains. Through the day we’ll see rain chances increase for the Upstate, but much of the middle of Saturday should be dry. Highs will warm to 48-56 area-wide.

Saturday night will bring more widespread rainfall with lows dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s. Showers will taper off slowly on Sunday, leaving the afternoon just cloudy and colder! Highs will only get into the 40s area-wide.

Conditions should dry out for early next week with temps remaining cooler than normal. By mid-week we should see a nice rebound into the 70s.

