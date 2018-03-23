DHEC, firefighters on scene of diesel fuel leak in Mauldin

The Mauldin Police Department said multiple agencies were on scene of a diesel fuel leak in the city on Friday.

Officers said around 12:20 p.m. they were notified of a wrecker leaking fuel near Main Street and Forrester Drive. When authorities arrived on scene, they said approximately 30 gallons of diesel fuel had leaked.

Mauldin firefighters and the Department of Health and Environmental Control were called to the scene to assist with the cleanup.

As of 4:20 p.m., agencies were still on scene.

Some lane closures have taken place during the cleanup.

MORE NEWS: Street drug laced with bug spray produces zombie-like effects

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.