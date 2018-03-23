Woman reunited with her pets after I-26 accident

It's a reunion nearly a month in the making. Today, a "pet parent", badly injured in an accident near Inman on March 1st, will finally get to see her animals, who ran off after the crash along Interstate 26.

It’s a story we’ve been covering since that accident happened. Three women were coming from Ohio to visit their family in Greenville, when they ran into an overturned semi that was blocking both eastbound lanes of I-26. All three survived, but were taken to the hospital. Their pet dog and cat ran off in the chaos.

A community-wide search effort ensued, and both animals were found. Now, one of their owners is being released from the hospital.

It's a moment London Hampshire has been waiting for the past month. We spoke with her just moments before she saw her pets.

"I'm very excited to see both of them." She's been in the hospital since March 1st, after suffering some severe injuries in an accident, including broken bones all over her body.

She's also had to go through several surgeries

London's girlfriend Lauren Spetnagel was injured too, and recalls the moment of impact.

"We were almost here, getting super excited and I sort of just looked up and all of the sudden, it was kind of foggy and I couldn't get stopped in time."

In the chaos afterward, their puppy Chai and cat Diesel ran off. The women say they were immediately concerned about what happened to their beloved pets. What they didn't know was that a community effort was already underway to find the animals. Within 12 hours Chai was found, and a few days later, Diesel was too.

Today, London gets to see them again. The pets mean everything to this couple. London says they've been her motivation to get better.

"They bring me happiness everyday and just watching them play, it makes me feel like I'm home and makes me happy."

London and Lauren will both be in wheelchairs for the time being, as they work through their injuries and go through physical therapy.

But you can bet their pets will keep them going on the road to recovery.

