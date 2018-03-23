Easley softball team holds blood drive for Walhalla student

Easley softball shows their support for Maggie. (FOX Carolina/Mar. 23, 2018).

The Easley High School softball team is holding a blood driver to support a fellow player.

Maggie Wells, 17, was diagnosed with HLH in February and Lymphoma earlier this month.

Wells is the pitcher for the Walhalla High School softball team.

She was recently transferred to a hospital in Cincinnati.

The blood drive will be held at the Easley vs. Pickens softball game Friday, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

