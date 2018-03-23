Easley softball team holds blood drive for Walhalla student - FOX Carolina 21

Easley softball team holds blood drive for Walhalla student

Posted: Updated:
Easley softball shows their support for Maggie. (FOX Carolina/Mar. 23, 2018). Easley softball shows their support for Maggie. (FOX Carolina/Mar. 23, 2018).
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Easley High School softball team is holding a blood driver to support a fellow player. 

Maggie Wells, 17, was diagnosed with HLH in February and Lymphoma earlier this month.

Wells is the pitcher for the Walhalla High School softball team. 

She was recently transferred to a hospital in Cincinnati. 

The blood drive will be held at the Easley vs. Pickens softball game Friday, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Shoppers descend on Greenville Toys 'R' Us looking for deals, many leave empty-handed

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.