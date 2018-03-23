Voluntary recall issued for eBars sold at Whole Foods in Carolinas

eBars is issuing a voluntary recall for some of its products sold at Whole Foods in both North and South Carolina.

The company, based out of Franklin, TN, is recalling a line of snack bars they say may contain undeclared peanut and/or almond allergens.

eBars said no illnesses, reactions or events have been reported to date, however.

Company officials said the "Use By" dates on the recalled products are between June 23, 2017 through July 18, 2018. The following products are included in the recall:

MAN

WOMAN

TRIM Cocoa Raspberry

TRIM Cocoa Almond

RUN Cocoa Almond

RUN Cocoa Raspberry

FOCUS Chocolate Peanut

FOCUS 4 KIDS

GOLF Cocoa Almond

GOLF Cocoa Raspberry

HEAL Chocolate Peanut

FIT Peanut Butter Chocolate Raspberry.

eBars said they discovered during the quality control review process that MAN, WOMAN, TRIM, RUN Cocoa Raspberry, RUN Cocoa Almond, GOLF Cocoa Almond and GOLF Cocoa Raspberry may contain undisclosed peanut allergens.

The company said all the LOT#'s of FOCUS Chocolate Peanut, HEAL Chocolate Peanut and FIT Peanut Butter Chocolate Raspberry may contain undisclosed almond, and the FOCUS 4 Kids Bars may contain undisclosed peanut and/or almond.

People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to these specific allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the aforementioned products, said eBars.

The company released the following information along with the recall announcement:

The bars listed above were distributed through Whole Foods in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, and through Kroger in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Texas, West Virginia, Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, and Georgia. They were also distributed nationwide through ebars.com website. The bars in question are individually packaged in eBars branded foil wrappers. The expanded recall was initiated after eBars’ quality control team discovered this issue at their manufacturing facility. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem may have arisen from a supplier whose raw ingredients tested positive for amounts of undeclared peanut and/or almonds. Consumers who are affected by this recall are urged to return the products to eBars or to the store in which they purchased the products, for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm CST, at 1-888-231-3227 or info@ebars.com.

