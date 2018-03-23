Road blocked, injuries reported after rollover crash on I-26 - FOX Carolina 21

Road blocked, injuries reported after rollover crash on I-26


(Source: Dixie Cooper). (Source: Dixie Cooper).
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers are currently responding to a collision on I-26 East at exit 35. 

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Real-Time Traffic Information System, the roadway is currently blocked. 

Injuries were reported in the collision. 

Details are limited at this time. 

