Road blocked, injuries reported after rollover crash on I-26

Troopers are currently responding to a collision on I-26 East at exit 35.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Real-Time Traffic Information System, the roadway is currently blocked.

Injuries were reported in the collision.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: School district plans to arm students with rocks against potential school shooters

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.