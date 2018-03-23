District announces winter weather make-up day for Henderson Co. Early College

Henderson County Public Schools has announced an additional make-up day for Henderson County Early College due to winter weather.

District officials released the following statement:

Only one calendar change to the Henderson County Early College calendar will be necessary; May 29, 2018, will now be a student day for staff/students on the Henderson County Early College calendar, instead of a required teacher workday. No changes will be required for the Traditional and Year Round school calendars. This one change will ensure the mandated hours requirement is met for all schools in our district.

While this strict adherence to hours of instruction does mean that there are fewer student days in each school calendar than originally scheduled, all schools in our system meet or exceed the required 1,025 hours of instruction.

Barring any further instructional hours lost due to inclement weather, no further calendar revisions will be made.