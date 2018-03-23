First ever Egg-Cessible Easter Egg Hunt for those with special needs

The Easter Bunny is coming early to North Spartanburg Park.

The Spartanburg Co. Parks Department is partnering with the Carolina Miracle League to have the first ever Egg-Cessible Easter Egg Hunt, specifically designed for those with special needs.

The event is on Saturday, Mar. 24th at North Spartanburg Park in Boiling Springs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are over 130 participants of all ages signed up, and nearly 400 people coming total including their family members and siblings.

This Egg-Cessible event is more than just an Easter Egg hunt, the event will include all sorts of games, activities and the Easter Bunny to take pictures with.

