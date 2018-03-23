First ever Egg-Cessible Easter Egg Hunt for those with special n - FOX Carolina 21

First ever Egg-Cessible Easter Egg Hunt for those with special needs

Easter eggs (Wikimedia Commons) Easter eggs (Wikimedia Commons)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY (FOX Carolina) -

The Easter Bunny is coming early to North Spartanburg Park.

The Spartanburg Co. Parks Department is partnering with the Carolina Miracle League to have the first ever Egg-Cessible Easter Egg Hunt, specifically designed for those with special needs. 

The event is on Saturday, Mar. 24th at  North Spartanburg Park in Boiling Springs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There are over 130 participants of all ages signed up, and nearly 400 people coming total including their family members and siblings. 

This Egg-Cessible event is more than just an Easter Egg hunt, the event will include all sorts of games, activities and the Easter Bunny to take pictures with. 

