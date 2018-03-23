Dispatch: Belton FD battles training exercise fire - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Belton FD battles training exercise fire


Crews battle fire in training exercise in Belton (Source: Brandon Stewart) Crews battle fire in training exercise in Belton (Source: Brandon Stewart)

Belton residents - you can relax. 

Many were concerned after spotting a large fire on Anderson Street in Belton near Arnold's restaurant.

There's no need to worry though, said dispatchers. The fire was planned.

Belton Fire Department said crews are on scene for a training exercise.

