Dispatch: Belton FD battles training exercise fire

Crews battle fire in training exercise in Belton (Source: Brandon Stewart)

Belton residents - you can relax.

Many were concerned after spotting a large fire on Anderson Street in Belton near Arnold's restaurant.

There's no need to worry though, said dispatchers. The fire was planned.

Belton Fire Department said crews are on scene for a training exercise.

MORE NEWS: First ever Egg-Cessible Easter Egg Hunt for those with special needs

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.