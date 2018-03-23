Troopers: Driver dead after crashing into embankment, tree before overturning

One dead in Laurens Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 3/23/18)

Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Laurens County on Friday.

The call came in at 5 p.m.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling west on US 76 when they crossed left of center and traveled off the road into an embankment. The driver then struck a tree and then overturned.

The driver died at the scene said troopers.

The victim has not yet been identified. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

