Troopers: Driver dead after crashing into embankment, tree befor - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Driver dead after crashing into embankment, tree before overturning

Posted: Updated:
One dead in Laurens Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 3/23/18) One dead in Laurens Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 3/23/18)
One dead in Laurens Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 3/23/18) One dead in Laurens Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 3/23/18)
One dead in Laurens Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 3/23/18) One dead in Laurens Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 3/23/18)
LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers say one person is dead after a crash in Laurens County on Friday.

The call came in at 5 p.m.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling west on US 76 when they crossed left of center and traveled off the road into an embankment. The driver then struck a tree and then overturned.

The driver died at the scene said troopers.

The victim has not yet been identified. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: 5 arrests, more charges pending after brawl at Anderson Co. apartments

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.