Highway Patrol investigating after shocking hit and run video caught on dashcam

Lisa's hands are shaking, remembering those seconds that felt like hours when she was spinning out of control.

"I really didn't think I was going to walk away from the accident,” Lisa said. “I said out loud to the Lord to forgive me for my sins and that if this was my time to go, I was ready to go."

The driver doesn't want her full identity revealed, but her dash cam video caught the scary turn of events. Lisa said she was on her way home, just two miles from her house.

"I got onto 385 from I-85 and I noticed there was someone tailgating me,” she said. “I let them get over and then they looked at me and hit me."

Lisa said the hit sent her flying into the wall and when her front tire popped, she blacked out for just a split second. She wasn't sure if she was hitting other cars or the wall, but then adrenaline started kicking in and she remembers desperately trying to control the car.

"My shoes had flown off my feet and when I finally stopped they weren't on my feet,” Lisa said. “It hit, and the steering wheel was unlocked and it was telescoping in and out and up and down, so I was just trying to push it in as hard as I could to control the car."

None of her airbags deployed, Lisa said she hit her head on the side and the top of the car. When she finally stopped, more than 200 yards from the initial strike, she said eyewitnesses came rushing to her side. They were conversations she'll never forget.

"One ran all the way to me to check on me and he said, ‘I didn't know if you were going to be alive or not when I got here,’” Lisa recalled. “The other witness who stopped, who tried to get more identification from the vehicle, she was crying when she told me that he left."

The driver said she's lucky she walked away with just some sprains and bruises, but she desperately wants the person who did this to her to be found.

"It's hard because my first reaction when I stopped was, ‘Did I hit someone, did I hurt someone else?’” Lisa said. “And this person's first reaction was to flee not knowing if I was okay and I don't understand how you can do that and just keep going."

Lisa believes it was a sign that she had the dash cam to begin with. She said she installed it the morning of the crash. Her husband ordered it from Amazon and she said she happened to have an appointment cancellation that gave her the time to install it that day. At one point she said she almost gave up, getting frustrated with the cords, but something told her to be patient and finish the job.

If you have any information, Highway Patrol says to contact them at 1-888-CRIMESC.

