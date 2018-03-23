Batman to surprise Upstate boy during heroic battle with rare disease

"The only thing that we take with us when we die is our legacy, and our legacy is what we do for others while we were here," said John Buckland, who also goes by Batman.

Ashton Bridges is about to turn 7-years-old, but in the eyes of his parents and Buckland, he's already created a legacy. Bridges has a rare disease, one that weakens the immune system and makes him vulnerable to childhood cancer.

"Only thirty something people who have it. So because of that, I wanted to try and do something to help rally the troops to his side and maybe raise awareness to an illness that people haven't even heard of before. Because I've never heard of it," Buckland said.

Ashton's parents, Shannon and Wendy Bridges, explained it was last May that they went through genetic testing - a test that concluded that Ashton has DNA Ligase iv Syndrome.

"With that, there's a chance of leukemia, lymphoma," said Bridges. "His bone marrow doesn't function at 100%, it only functions at 50%."

Buckland said there is something about sitting inside the Batmobile that provides a sense of hope. He said he hopes that happens on Monday when a big surprise is planned. A large assembly will take place at the Village School of Gaffney at 9:30 am. The event is open to the public. After that, Ashton will have an opportunity to ride inside the Batmobile.

And before that special surprise, there is more in store for Ashton's birthday weekend. Buckland arranged for Ashton and his family to have VIP passes to Comicon at the TD Convention Center.

"He refuses to just sit down, or lay down and just feel sorry for himself. He deserves a place in the car more than I do," Buckland said.

"He makes me stronger," Shannon Bridges said.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.