Family searches for clues months after Anderson Co. man disappears

An Upstate family searches for answers months after an Anderson County man disappeared.

Michael Thrasher's family hasn't seen or heard from him since last July. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said he was last seen in Honea Path and reported missing in August.

Months have gone by since Jackie Thrasher last saw her son, Michael.

“Michael’s been missing for 9 months now, and we've heard rumors that he may be dead,” the Anderson County mom said. “We just want answers."

Minutes have turned into hours. Countless days have turned into sleepless nights. For Michael’s family, the months since his disappearance have all felt like a blur.

“It’s a nightmare. You don’t know where he’s at. You don’t know whether you should grieve,” Thrasher said. “Not knowing is the hardest part.”

Thrasher’s family held a vigil in Pelzer on Friday night. That same spot, his family said, that’s believed to be linked to his disappearance.

“We've heard that Michael’s body is somewhere on this mill hill. All the rumors that we've heard stem to this particular place so we wanted to come out among the people in this community and let them know that we're not going to let Michael’s name die and we're going to search until we get the answers we need,” Thrasher said.

Michael’s family said they have not stopped looking for him and will continue to keep his memory alive.

“Until then, we’re going to keep searching, keep having prayer vigils and keep handing out flyers until the day Michael comes home,” said Thrasher.

Thrasher's family said the hardest part is not knowing, but they’re holding out hope that he's still out there alive.

“Michael, if you’re out there, I want you to know I love you son,” his mother said as she fought back tears. “We’re waiting on you to come home, and we’re here with open arms.”

Anyone with information about Michael’s disappearance is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff's Office at 864-260-4400.

Michael's family is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

