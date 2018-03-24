SC Lottery: Taylors couple wins $250K in lottery money

Officials with South Carolina Lottery said an Upstate couple won big Thursday night.

The Taylors couple purchased the winning ticket from the Kash N Karry on St. Mark Road in Taylors, said officials.

The wife told lottery officials she scratched the ticket while sitting in her car in the store's parking lot. She probably wasn't expecting to win $250,000.

"It's changed my life," she said.

The couple told lottery officials they'll be debt free, and when the weather warms up, they'd like to take a trip to the beach.

As for an immediate celebration, however, the couple has some pretty low key plans.

"I think I could sleep for a couple of days," the husband told lottery officials.

The store received a $2,500 commission for selling the winning ticket.

