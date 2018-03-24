Trooper: Driver killed after ejected from car following collision in Spartanburg Co.

Highway Patrol confirms a driver is dead after crashing into a tree and overturning early Saturday morning.

Per troopers, the driver was traveling west on John Dodd Road when the driver crossed the center line, ran off the road left, struck a tree and overturned. The driver was then ejected from the vehicle.

The collision occurred at approximately 4:31 a.m. near Palmetto Road.

The driver succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision on scene. Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

