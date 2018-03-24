3 historic downtown Greenville churches offering history tours Saturday

Three historical downtown Greenville churches are opening their doors Saturday for “Walk Through History” tours.

Church officials invite the public to share history of both church and city. Each of the three tours will add its own unique contribution about the history of the church and its impact on Greenville.

Here are the participating churches and tour times:

Christ Church Episcopal - 9:00 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church - 10:00 a.m.

Buncombe Street United Methodist - 11:00 a.m.

There will be ample travel time between tours.

"These are all churches that offer a rich history of the city of Greenville and also boast sophisticated grounds and architecture that reflect the history of Greenville," says Emily Davis, Director of Welcoming Ministries at Christ Church.

