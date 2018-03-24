Organizations offering free prom dresses, accessories to high schoolers in Upstate and WNC

Prom-goers in the Upstate and Western North Carolina who are having trouble affording a prom dress are in luck. On Saturday, there are two organizations offering new and used prom dresses, jewelry and shoes for free!

High schoolers attending prom in the Upstate can visit the Anderson County Library located at 300 N. McDuffie Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Students must bring a valid student ID to have access to the free prom gowns, shoes, clutches, jewelry, tiaras, hair pieces and makeup tutorials. The limit is one dress per person.

The event is part of the Cinderella Project which is in its 17th year of “making dreams come true”. For more on the project, click here or contact Leslie McIntosh at leslie@msslawfirm.net.

Prom-goers in Western North Carolina can participate in Operation Prom Dress for the free prom items.

Operation Prom Dress is in its sixth year of providing prom dresses to those in the community who are unable to afford them.

On Saturday, hundreds of formal dresses will fill the racks at the former Bon Marche' and current Ingles Toy Store in the Westgate Shopping Center. The event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The remaining dresses will be kept at the Eblen Charities Waddell Client Service Center office at Westgate for anyone who may miss the event.

Sharon Fish, graduation specialist for Buncombe County Schools, said the dresses mean so much to the young women who will be wearing them on prom night.

"The prom dresses make a huge difference," she said. "Some of these girls may be parents, who are working to support a child. The prom may otherwise be out of reach financially without this program.When we walk into the Bon Marche building, and they see the vast selection, you can see their faces light up. It becomes a reality that just for that one special night they can be Cinderella at the ball, and it doesn't cost them anything."

If you know of any young lady in need of a prom dress, or have one you would like to donate, please contact Susan Riddle at Eblen Charities at 828-255-3066 ext.21 or via email at sriddle@eblencharities.org.

