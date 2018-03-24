Police: Asheville man charged with murder after girlfriend found deceased; man attempted suicide

Officers say an Asheville man was charged with first degree murder after fatally harming his girlfriend and attempting suicide early Saturday morning.

The Asheville Police Department responded to Walton Street at 2:43 a.m. in response to reports of a suicide attempt. Upon arrival, officers located 54-year-old Alvin William Wilson who was attempting to harm himself, they said. Wilson told officers that he had harmed his girlfriend, 62-year-old Tina Marie Knighten of Asheville.

Officers then responded to Bartlett Street where they say they found Knighten deceased.

Wilson was charged with first degree murder and is currently being treated at Mission Hospital for injuries sustained while attempting to injure himself, police said. Upon release, he will be taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center.

If anyone has any additional information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

