Deputies: SWAT, law enforcement on scene in Simpsonville to serve warrant following foot chase

Greenville County Deputies confirm SWAT and deputies were on scene in Simpsonville Saturday morning.

Deputies were responding to a scene on the 3400 block of Fork Shoals Road. They say there they located a stolen vehicle and a foot chase ensued with the suspect. That suspect was apprehended.

A second individual with a warrant was inside the residence where the vehicle was found and would not come out, they said. SWAT was dispatched to the scene and the individual came out.

No further details were released.

