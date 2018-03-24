Officials: 6 arrested after deputy assaulted, SWAT standoff near Simpsonville

Greenville County deputies confirmed six suspects are were arrested after a SWAT standoff on Saturday.

Deputies said they were called to a home in the 3000 block of Fork Shoals Road after a report of a stolen vehicle being located.

When deputies arrived on scene, they said 27-year-old Jacob Black suddenly assaulted a deputy and fled on foot. He was apprehended after a brief chase and is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, second-degree assault and battery, obliterated serial number on a pistol, threatening the life of a public official and resisting arrest.

According to arrest warrants, Black told a deputy, "I will catch you when you aren't in uniform."

Deputies said several other individuals were located at the home, two of which had outstanding warrants.

The following people were charged:

Greta Vickery - resisting arrest

James Cowart - interfering with police

James Kellett - possession of marijuana, meth and controlled substances

James Nabors - facing charges out of Oconee County

Kelly Viers - interfering with police

Greenville County deputies said the stolen vehicle investigation remains ongoing, although the vehicle has been recovered.

