March for Our Lives protests on gun control taking place nationwide

March for Our Lives protest in Asheville. (3/24/18 FOX Carolina)

Protesters around the country are gathering on Saturday to protest gun violence and call for change.

March for Our Lives protests are taking place in cities all over the United States from D.C., Los Angeles and San Francisco to Asheville, Greenville and Anderson.

Protest participants are demanding that their lives and safety become a priority and that we find a solution to end mass school shootings and other acts of gun violence.

One of the protests is taking place in Parkland, FL where the latest mass school shooting took place.

FOX Carolina is covering the local March for Our Lives protests which are taking place at the following times/locations:

Hendersonville at 11 a.m. - Starting at 145 East Fifth Avenue, ending at the courthouse.

Asheville at 11 a.m. - Meeting at Pack Square and marching to MLK Park.

Anderson at noon - Anderson County Courthouse

Greenville at 2 p.m.- Meeting at 200 block of N Main Street, ending on 200 block of S Main (City Hall).

