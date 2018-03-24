Rare Upstate pigs featured in maternity shoot give birth - FOX Carolina 21

Rare Upstate pigs featured in maternity shoot give birth

MooShu's new piglets (Source: Corva Bella Farm/Cristiana Bell/Connor Bell) MooShu's new piglets (Source: Corva Bella Farm/Cristiana Bell/Connor Bell)
MooShu's maternity photo (Source: Corva Bella Farm/Cristiana Bell/Connor Bell) MooShu's maternity photo (Source: Corva Bella Farm/Cristiana Bell/Connor Bell)
Cassiopia in her maternity shoot. (Source: Corva Bella Farm/Cristiana Bell/Connor Bell) Cassiopia in her maternity shoot. (Source: Corva Bella Farm/Cristiana Bell/Connor Bell)
Cassiopia's new piglets (Source: Corva Bella Farm/Cristiana Bell/Connor Bell) Cassiopia's new piglets (Source: Corva Bella Farm/Cristiana Bell/Connor Bell)
WEST UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Upstate pigs featured in a surprisingly adorable maternity shoot have given birth to their piglets.

Mooshu’s litter of 12 piglets includes seven females and five males.  A thirteenth piglet was stillborn.

Cassiopia’s litter includes four males and one female.  Cristiana says Cassie gave birth to seven piglets, but she had a tough delivery, so Cristiana Bell and her son Connor slept in the barn for three nights to care for Cassie and her piglets.  Two of the piglets did not make it but the five surviving piglets are now thriving.

Mooshu and Cassiopia first drew attention when Cristiana and Connor Bell, owners of Corva Bella Farms, showcased their beauty with a maternity photoshoot.

