Deputies ask for public assistance in locating missing Buncombe Co. teen

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Deputies said 17-year-old Emily Nicole Haydock was last seen leaving her high school on Mar. 16. Haydock left T.C. Roberson High School at approximately 11:30 a.m. without signing out, according to the sheriff's office.

She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, white shirt, white pants, and white shoes. She may also have a blue/green backpack.

Haydock is 5'08" and weighs 160 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Deputies said she may be staying with friends in Hendersonville.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Haydock is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 828-255-5555.

