Dispatch: Hazardous devices unit responding to possible suspicious package in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said a hazardous devices unit is responding to a suspicious package in Greenville County.

The call came in at 5: 26 p.m.

Dispatchers said the package was at 871 N Hwy 25 Bypass in Greenville.

Crews are on scene investigating at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene.

