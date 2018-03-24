Dispatch: Hazardous devices unit responding to possible suspicious package in Greenville Co.

Dispatchers said a hazardous devices unit is responding to a suspicious package in Greenville County.

The call came in at 5: 26 p.m.

Dispatchers said the package was at 871 N Hwy 25 Bypass in Greenville.

Crews are on scene investigating at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene.

