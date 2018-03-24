Scene now clear after deputies, hazardous devices unit responded to investigate suspicious vehicle in Greenville Co.

Hazardous devices unit responding to possible suspicious package in Greenville Co.(FOX Carolina/ 3/24/18)

Deputies and a hazardous devices unit responded to investigate a suspicious vehicle in Greenville County Saturday evening.

The call came in at 5:26 p.m.

Dispatchers initially reported the suspicious vehicle was a package.

Deputies said they responded to Reedy River Baptist Church at 871 N Hwy 25 Bypass in Greenville for a suspicious vehicle. According to them, special teams were called in to investigate because of suspicious circumstances, including writing on the vehicle.

In an abundance of caution, deputies said the roadway between Hwy 276 and Roe Ford Road was shut down to traffic until the investigation was complete.

Our FOX Carolina crew in the field said the scene cleared around 8:47 p.m.

