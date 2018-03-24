Troopers report Greenville Co. crash in which man says electric - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers report Greenville Co. crash in which man says electric pole fell on his vehicle

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers are reporting injuries in what appeared to have been a fiery crash along I-85 on Saturday.

The call came in just after 6:30 p.m near exit 51 SB.

SC Highway Patrol said the roadway was blocked at one point due to the crash.

One man reached out to FOX Carolina News and said he and his daughter were traveling along the road when an electrical pole hit his windshield. According to this driver, a vehicle on the northbound side of the interstate hit a pole, sending pieces flying in the air and hitting other vehicles.

That driver said a large truck that was hauling other vehicles came and took the electrical line stuck in the cars it hit.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

