Dispatch: Chase ends in Anderson Co. crash - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers said at least one person was hurt in a crash in Anderson County Saturday night.

The call came in at 9:18 p.m. Troopers said the incident happened along Moore Road at Roper Road.

Dispatchers said the crash was the result of a chase involving deputies that ended around 9:40 p.m. They said it started around 9:15 p.m. on Old Greenville Hwy near Mountain View Road.

Dispatchers said the scene was active, but could not confirm if the suspect had been caught or not.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

