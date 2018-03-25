Deputies investigating homicide in Greenville Co. after they say 1 victim fatally shot, 1 recovering in hospital

Greenville County Deputies say one victim is dead and another is recovering after an early morning homicide on Sunday.

Per deputies, the call of shots fired came in at approximately 2:45 a.m. from the area of Lanford Road and Paper Mill Road.

Upon arrival, deputies were advised that two 25-30 year old males were admitted to the hospital with at least one gun shot wound each. One of the victims subsequently died. The other is still being treated and is expected to recover, they said.

Investigators have no credible leads at this time. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

