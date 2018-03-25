Search and rescue underway for 2 individuals at hiking trail in Transylvania Co.

Members of the Transylvania County Rescue Squad are conducting a search and rescue for two individuals Sunday morning.

Per officials, the search is taking place in the area of South Mills River Trail and Squirrel Gap Trail.

The TCRS says the two individuals became lost on the trail overnight.

At this time, few details are available.

