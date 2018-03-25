HAZMAT incident causes evacuation in Greenwood Co. - FOX Carolina 21

HAZMAT incident causes evacuation in Greenwood Co.

Posted: Updated:
(file photo | Associated Press) (file photo | Associated Press)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A hazmat incident early Sunday morning caused residents in a Greenwood County neighborhood to seek alternate shelter.

Emergency Management officials along with fire crews, HAZMAT, police and DHEC responded to a spill anhydrous ammonia around 1 a.m. The location of the spill has yet to be confirmed.

Due to the spill, all residents near the plant were evacuated. The Red Cross opened a shelter to house the evacuees at 2:45 a.m. Officials say about 60 residents were at the shelter.

After fire officials and DHEC completed the air sampling, the area was declared safe at 6:45 a.m.

No further details were released.

MORE NEWS: Search and rescue underway for 2 individuals at hiking trail in Transylvania Co.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.