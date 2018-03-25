HAZMAT incident causes evacuation in Greenwood Co.

A hazmat incident early Sunday morning caused residents in a Greenwood County neighborhood to seek alternate shelter.

Emergency Management officials along with fire crews, HAZMAT, police and DHEC responded to a spill anhydrous ammonia around 1 a.m. The location of the spill has yet to be confirmed.

Due to the spill, all residents near the plant were evacuated. The Red Cross opened a shelter to house the evacuees at 2:45 a.m. Officials say about 60 residents were at the shelter.

After fire officials and DHEC completed the air sampling, the area was declared safe at 6:45 a.m.

No further details were released.

